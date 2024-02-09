Highlights QPR rejects €5m bid for Ilias Chair from Trabzonspor, emphasizing their intention to keep him and fight against relegation.



QPR have turned down an offer worth €5 million (£4.3 million) for Ilias Chair from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Super Lig side are keen to bring the forward to the club before the close of their transfer window on Friday.

However, it has been claimed that QPR have no intention of cashing in on the Morocco star, who has been a key figure for the London club this season.

The British transfer window is currently closed, meaning the Hoops would be unable to sign a replacement for Chair if he did leave this week.

But QPR have been firm in their stance that he is going nowhere, as they fight against relegation from the Championship this term.

Carlton Palmer: “Right call” by QPR

Carlton Palmer believes this is the right decision from QPR.

He has expressed some concern over the forward’s head being turned by the interest in him, but has claimed keeping him is crucial to their survival hopes.

“QPR are sitting in 22nd place in the Championship on 28 points, only three points away from safety,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Their one bright spark of the season has been Ilias Chair.

“Trabzonspor have put a bid of £5 million for the player, with the Turkish transfer window about to shut [Friday].

“QPR have no intention of selling the player, as their sole focus, with 16 games to go, is to try and remain in the Championship.

“This is the right call by the club and you only hope the player feels committed to the club cause.

“And because they really can’t afford Ilias to down tools and be disappointed that the deal hasn’t gone through because, of course, the British transfer window has closed so they have no hope of bringing in another player.

“So, hopefully Chair will be happy and continue his outstanding form for QPR and help them to secure survival in the Championship.”

Ilias Chair goals

Ilias Chair league goals - 2023/24 Opponent Result Home or Away Rotherham United 1-1 Away Hull City 2-0 win Home Millwall 2-0 win Home

Chair has contributed three goals and five assists from 28 appearances this season.

The team is struggling in the relegation zone in the Championship, so will need his attacking talent to help overcome the gap to their rivals.

The 26-year-old has been an important part of the QPR side since joining the club from Beligan side Lierse in the 2017 January window.

He has made nearly 200 league appearances since then, contributing 30 goals and 31 assists in that time.

His three goals this season helped secure wins over Hull City and Millwall, as well as a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United.

Next up for Rangers is a home game against Norwich City on 10 February.

Chair is too important to sell right now

Selling Chair without any chance to replace him would leave Martí Cifuentes’ side without its star player.

This would have really hurt their survival chances, so it makes complete sense that they would reject such an offer.

Chair has a contract with QPR until the summer of 2025, meaning there is no financial incentive to cash in now instead of just waiting until the end of the season.

While it was a sensible offer from Trabzonspor, it is not nearly enough to sway QPR into considering a sale.