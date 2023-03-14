Pundit makes relegation claim involving Birmingham City

EFL pundit Adrian Clarke believes Birmingham City will be safe because Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic don’t have “enough about them” to make up the deficit, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

These comments came following their 2-0 home victory against Rotherham United at the weekend, with goals from Reda Khadra and Kevin Long providing them with a much-needed victory following a five-game winless run.

Suffering four consecutive league defeats, they then managed to secure a 1-1 away draw at relegation battlers Wigan Athletic, with that seemingly giving them the platform to go on and climb above one of their relegation rivals.

With John Eustace’s side now 10 points above the drop zone with 10 league games left to play this term, they have all but secured their safety if they escape a points deduction from the EFL for an alleged breach of their regulations.

A deduction could put them firmly back into a relegation scrap and that isn’t exactly ideal – but at this stage – they are in a reasonably strong position to go on and secure survival.

And Clarke is one man who believes they are now safe following such a big victory against the Millers at St Andrew’s, as long as they don’t receive a points penalty.

He said [22:28]: “I’m going to declare Birmingham City safe from relegation.

“I just don’t think the bottom three have enough about them to claw that deficit back and I think Birmingham will continue to chip away.”

The Verdict:

With the players Eustace has at his disposal, he should be guiding them to safety but to be all but safe already is an excellent achievement and that’s why he should receive a lot of credit for his work.

This is his first season as a manager in the EFL and although he has endured many low points, high points have come as well and you would back him to guide the Midlands outfit into next season.

How far he can take them may depend on the board – because a limited budget in the summer could see them struggle down at the bottom end of the division and that’s the last thing their supporters will want.

They can only flirt with relegation so many times before they fall through the trap door and no one will be more aware of that than their fanbase, with the club underachieving during their time under BSHL.

This is why it comes as no surprise that protests are taking place against the board – and it will be time for them to step up to the plate in the summer and provide Eustace with an acceptable budget if they haven’t sold the club by then.