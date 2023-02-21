Pundit makes Rangers transfer claim involving Swansea City player

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton believes his old club will be back in for Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker in the summer window.

The Glasgow outfit were keen on the attacking midfielder in January and a move seemed on the cards after the Swans recalled Whittaker from his successful loan spell with Plymouth.

However, the Welsh side rejected several bids from Rangers for Whittaker and he remained at the club – even though he isn’t in the first XI for Russell Martin.

With Michael Beale bringing Todd Cantwell to the club, to compete with the likes of Tom Lawrence and Mallik Tilman, it remains to be seen if he feels Whittaker is needed.

But, speaking to Football Insider, pundit Hutton explained why he thinks they will go back in for the 22-year-old.

“Just because it did not happen in January does not mean that they won’t go back in. I think they will. It is obviously a player that Michael Beale likes.

“He gives you a different sort of option from the right, coming in on the left. I think they have missed that area of the pitch since [Joe] Aribo left even though the likes of [Fashion] Sakala have stepped up. I think they will revisit it if they can make it happen in the summer. It did not quite work in January but I think it is someone that will still be high up on Michael Beale’s list.”

The verdict

This wouldn’t be a surprise because, as Hutton says, Whittaker was someone that Beale did want to bring to Ibrox in January but a fee couldn’t be agreed.

But, the current situation isn’t good for anyone, as the player isn’t getting the minutes he would want right now and he was unhappy with how it went in January.

So, you would expect a move in the summer but things can change quickly in football and it will be interesting to see what happens in the next few months.

