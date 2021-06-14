Pundit makes Rangers player claim amid Derby County transfer interest

Noel Whelan believes that there’s no way back for George Edmundson at Rangers, so a summer exit seems inevitable as Derby County consider a deal for the defender.

The 23-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Oldham in the summer of 2019, but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Ibrox in that period, with Steven Gerrard having several other options ahead of Edmundson in the pecking order.

Therefore, the centre-back was allowed to leave for Derby on loan in the winter window last season, and it has been suggested a return to Pride Park could be on the cards.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan stated that Edmundson will leave Rangers this summer after damaging his reputation after he broke Covid rules earlier this year.

“It was an easy sale when he got himself into bother. He put himself in the shop window. Not through any performances but when you are ill-disciplined and you let the club down there is a good chance you’re going to be sold.

“Money for a player you don’t want to have is fantastic. I think it’s best for both parties that he does leave in the summer.”

The Rams may not be the only club in for Edmundson though, with reports claiming Rangers have already rejected numerous offers for the player.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Whelan here as it does seem that Edmundson has no future at Ibrox, so he needs a move to get his career back on track.

At his age, the defender needs to be playing regularly and that’s not going to happen in Glasgow, but it could happen at Derby and his performances on loan show that he does have a lot to offer.

For Wayne Rooney, the issue is going to be the competition for his signature as it seems as though there is plenty of interest in Edmundson.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.