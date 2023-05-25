Both Coventry City and Luton Town will be determined to secure promotion to the Premier League this weekend when they face each other in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.

The game kicks-off at 4.45pm and represents a chance for the Sky Blues to return to the Premier League after over 20 years away. Luton, on the other hand, have never played in the Premier League, having suffered relegation from the top flight back in 1992.

Luton Town overcame a first leg 2-1 deficit against Sunderland to book their place in the final. They won 2-0 at Kenilworth Road to secure that berth.

Whereas Coventry against Middlesbrough was settled by a solitary goal, with their two best players at the heart of the goal: Viktor Gyokeres collected a ball forward and held it up well, as he had done all night, before feeding Gustavo Hamer, who smashed home past Zack Steffen.

Mark Robins has guided Coventry out of the fourth tier and on the brink of the Premier League during just six years in charge. He won promotion from League One automatically in 2019/20 and via the play-offs from League Two in 2017/18.

How much are Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres worth?

EFL expert Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast believes both of the key Coventry duo are Premier League quality players, he said: "Of course, Gyokeres and Hamer; two of the best Championship signings of the last three years.

"Two of the players currently playing in the Championship we, I'm sure would say, are the most Premier League ready."

Maxwell believes that the valuation of both players will have skyrocketed this season, he added: "[They were] probably signed for something like £2 million combined, and they are certainly worth, what do you reckon, 15 times that? 20 times that now?

"Absolutely brilliant."

What did Hamer and Gyokeres cost Coventry?

According to The Argus, Gyokeres cost Coventry around £1million when he signed from Brighton in 2021.

Hamer was the Sky Blues' first signing on their return to the Championship, he cost a little over £1million from PEC Zwolle, according to Coventry Live.

Gyokeres has 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Coventry this season, having played 49 games. Hamer has 10 goals and 10 assists from 44 games in all competitions. They have been outstanding in Coventry's rise up the table and into the top six.

Can Coventry retain their key players?

It's hard to see a world where either of them are playing second tier football next season, which gives Coventry added incentive to go up.

Maxwell is right that they are Premier League players, and should command large fees, irrespective of whether the Sky Blues gain promotion or not.

They will leave major holes if they do depart, but should provide Coventry with the financial means to improve in multiple areas throughout their squad.