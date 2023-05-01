Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes West Bromwich Albion need to get back to the Premier League for financial reasons, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

Currently sitting eighth in the Championship, they could drop down a place this evening with Blackburn Rovers hosting Luton Town, as Jon Dahl Tomasson's men look to secure a spot in the top six.

Albion don't have the luxury of a game in hand - but are just two points adrift of the play-offs and will give themselves a chance of sealing a place in the promotion mix if they win against Swansea City next Monday.

That won't be an easy assignment though considering Russell Martin's side's recent form, though they will be hoping the fact the Swans don't have anything to play for will work in their favour.

Player wages were on Campbell's mind when discussing the Baggies' promotion hopes - and believes it's now time for the players to "put up or shut up" following a mixed campaign.

"I don’t know the financial power of the club but what I do know is that they’ve got a good squad. A talented squad", the ex-Baggie said.

"Now it’s time to put up or shut up. They’re a talented bunch of players at the club who will be paid well so they need promotion for that reason.

"They need to get back in the Premier League and get that Premier League money back in the coffers to replenish and because you’ve, they’ve been run as a Premier League club for years."

High costs?

It would be a massive relief for the Baggies' supporters if they were to win promotion at the end of this term, partly due to financial reasons.

Albion recently borrowed £20m from MSD Holdings to help with the costs of running the club - and could be paying out high wages to the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace who joined last summer.

Both wouldn't have been short of interest at that point, so it may have taken a big offer for both of them to sign for the Midlands outfit.

Also spending a reported £7m on Daryl Dike back in January 2022, it's unclear whether they are paying that fee in instalments or not.

The sale of Matheus Pereira would have helped any potential cash flow problems - but the Brazilian departed some time ago and can't rely on the fee generated from him to keep the club afloat for the long term.

If they have been run properly, then they shouldn't have any financial issues because Albion are a big club and should generate plenty of money from ticket sales and other sources of revenue.

If costs have to be cut during the summer, then so be it, but they shouldn't be in any financial trouble anytime soon.