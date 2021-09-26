Pundit makes Premier League claim involving Nottingham Forest attacker

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is capable of playing in the Premier League, but should continue his development at The City Ground for the time being.

That’s according to former Forest striker Nigel Jemson, who believes playing regularly for Forest would suit the 20-year-old better at this moment in time.

Johnson enjoyed an outstanding campaign on loan at Lincoln last season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 49 appearances in all competitions to help the Imps to the League One play-off final.

That prompted plenty of speculation around the winger’s future in the summer transfer window, with Premier League new boys Brentford heavily linked with the Wales international.

Have Nottingham Forest ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the European Cup back-to-back Yes No

In the end though, Johnson remained with Forest, and has stood out for the club despite their tricky start to the Championship.

As a result, it would be no surprise if talk of a move for Johnson was to emerge again when the transfer window reopens in January.

But while Jemson is adamant that Johnson could cut it at that level, he feels that remaining at The City Ground is the best thing the winger can do for now.

Speaking to This Is Futbol about a possible move to the top-flight for Johnson, Jemson said: “I’m not going to turn around and say he’s not good enough for the Premier League because I’m sure he is.

“I just think at the moment, for his career, he’s better off playing or being in that first-team squad every game and then trying to go to the next level, and that’s securing a place in a Premier League team.”

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

The Verdict

Jemson does seem to have a point with what he is saying about Johnson here.

We have already seen from the 20-year-old that he undoubtedly has the talent to make it in the Premier League, but you wonder whether he would get an opportunity to prove that if he makes the step up too soon.

There is no doubt he will continue to play regularly if he stays at Forest, and that will enable him to improve his game even further, setting him up to make an immediate impact in the Premier League further down the line.

Indeed, at his age there should be no rush for Johnson to make that step up, so it could make sense for him to heed this advice from Jemson as the January window approaches.