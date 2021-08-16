Pundit makes Premier League claim about Sheffield Wednesday individual

Sheffield Wednesday skipper, Barry Bannan, has been praised as Premier League quality by Ian Holloway following their 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Bannan stole the headlines with a stunning strike in the 72nd minute, teeing the Owls up for a first victory of the League One season.

Holloway has previously worked with Bannan and has offered a view on the quality of the Scottish midfielder, stating he’s surprised to see him in League One with Wednesday still.

Speaking to Quest, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Holloway said: “I have been lucky enough to have been his manager.

“I can’t believe he is still at that level and has signed a new deal. I could see him coming off the bench at any Premier League club.

“I think he is a top, top Championship player. Absolutely lends the ball to you and gets it back and set the tempo of a game up and he’s a wonderful person as well.”

The 31-year-old signed new terms with Wednesday back in February 2021, committing to the Owls until the end of the 2022/23 season, despite the fact there was a possibility that the club would slip to relegation into League One at the end of 2020/21.

That scenario has played out, with Darren Moore now looking to help Wednesday bounce back at the first time of asking.

A goalless draw with Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the season was a start, with Wednesday first win coming seven days later as Bannan and Dennis Adeniran scored in a 2-0 win over Doncaster.

The Verdict

There’s no denying Bannan’s quality and Holloway is right, it is surprising that we are seeing him in League One this season.

However, that’s testament to the wonderful person Bannan is. He’s got a commitment to Sheffield Wednesday and a duty to lead them back into the Championship.

His performances in League One so far this season have reflected in that, with Bannan looking really impressive and helping the Owls to two positive results.

If he maintains these levels, there’s no question that Wednesday will be in the promotion picture.

Thoughts? Let us know!