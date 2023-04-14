David Prutton believes West Brom will drop more crucial points in their quest to finish in the top six when they take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Stoke & West Brom in poor form

It has been another miserable campaign for the Potters, who are once again nowhere near where they expect to be, as they languish in the bottom half with little to play for over the coming weeks.

Of course, with Alex Neil only arriving mid-season, the problems at the club can’t be levelled at him. And, he had brought a real improvement earlier this year, as Stoke got some eye-catching wins, but they do go into this game having won just one in five, picking up six points in that period.

For the Baggies, there’s plenty riding on this game, as they’re just five points away from the top six, and they have a game in hand on most of their rivals. However, they are without a win in four, which includes two dismal results over Easter.

Carlos Corberan’s men put in one of their worst displays under his guidance when they lost 3-1 at Rotherham on Good Friday, before they threw away a two-goal lead to only draw with QPR last time out.

Despite that, Albion are still in with a shout of finishing in the top six, but they know the margin for error is small now.

So, they will be desperate to get back to winning ways at Stoke, but, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton went for a 1-1 draw between the sides.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for Albion at The Hawthorns.

Draw won’t do much for West Brom

Most will agree with Prutton that this is going to be a close game, as Stoke have improved under Neil, and whilst they haven’t won as many games as they would’ve wanted recently, they’re still not losing many. So, this will certainly be a tough test for Corberan’s side.

However, they’re at the stage now where a draw doesn’t really do much for Albion, as they need to close that gap to the top six. They can’t expect rivals to keep dropping points, and the fixtures are running out quickly.

For Corberan and West Brom, it’s all about getting the win, and the boss will know his side simply have to improve from their past two displays if they are going to get anything out of this one.