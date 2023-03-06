Pundit makes prediction about Bristol City player as Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham circle

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is continuing to capture the attention of clubs in the higher division ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who is being watched by the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, has perhaps seen his stock rise after an excellent display against Manchester City in the FA Cup last week.

Putting in a fearless performance against elite opposition, he earned praise from City boss Pep Guardiola and winger Jack Grealish after the game.

Sharing his thoughts on Scott and whether his performance against the Citizens could drive up his valuation, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “If anybody was questioning whether Alex Scott could make the step up to the Premier League, well I think that has been answered emphatically.

“I mean, Man City played a very strong side and he had a very good game.

“Alex, he’s in huge demand from lots of very good football clubs and all that has done is drive the price up but his contract is not up until the summer of 2025, so Bristol City are well in control of this situation.”

The verdict

Destined to play his football in the Premier League relatively soon, the teenager is a fantastic talent who is deservedly on the radar of lots of clubs.

Not only does he possess excellent technical ability, but he is also a mature and determined figure who impresses out of possession too.

Providing versatility too, he is a player that can play all across the midfield, whilst he has delivered some strong performances as a right-wing-back this season.

As Palmer alludes to, given his contract situation and the fact that there is a growing level of competition, it is the Robins who remain in full control of this situation.