Pundit makes player claim as West Ham linked with transfer swoop for in-demand West Brom man

Former West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips believes that West Ham would be making an exciting signing if they complete a deal for Matheus Pereira.

The attacking midfielder is a man in-demand after an excellent individual campaign in the Premier League last time out, where he managed 11 goals and six assists, although he couldn’t prevent Albion from going down.

Unsurprisingly, such form has attracted attention, with the Hammers said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian as they look to compete domestically and in the Europa League this season.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained that whilst David Moyes has similar players to Pereira, the prospect of the classy left-footer linking up with the current squad should please fans.

“They have plenty of those kinds of players, like Benrahma. If he did go there, he’d fit in no problem. Especially with the style of Football David Moyes is playing.

“Benrahma on one side and Pereira on the other could be an amazing sight to behold going into next season.”

Pereira isn’t featuring for the Baggies in their pre-season friendlies as he prepares for a move away.

The verdict

You can understand Phillips’ point here as West Ham do have some fantastic technical players in the final third and it wouldn’t take Pereira long to form an understanding with some of them.

Everyone who saw him play for Albion last season recognises that he is a Premier League player and it’s no surprise to see many clubs are showing an interest.

Now though, it’s down to West Ham. They need to stump up the cash to do a deal, otherwise they risk missing out on the player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.