Pundit makes player claim as Celtic line up move for Leeds United man

Darren Bent feels that Barry Douglas would reject the chance to join Celtic as he looks to play in the Premier League.

The left-back featured in just 15 Championship games as the Whites won the title and there has been talk that a move to the Scottish champions could be on the cards.

With Boli Bolingoli set to leave the Glasgow giants after an unauthorised trip to Spain, Neil Lennon will be on the lookout for a replacement and Douglas is a target.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Bent stated that the appeal of the English top-flight will be too much for the player, who would then reassess the situation in January if he didn’t get many minutes.

“The only difficulty is he’s got a year left on his contract and it’s a year in the Premier League. He might not play as much but everyone wants to play in the Premier League first and foremost so he might look at that situation and come back from pre-season raring to go and say: ‘I want game time in the Premier League.

“So if he was at the end of his contract then I’d say he’d jump at it but I’m pretty sure that he’s going to want a crack at the Premier League.”

Douglas missed out on the Premier League with Wolves after helping them to promotion two years ago before he moved to Elland Road.

The verdict

In truth, Douglas will be in a very difficult position as there’s no denying that he will want to play in the Premier League, particularly with how things went for him at Wolves.

Having said that, the chance to play for a club the size of Celtic will be hard to turn down and they could potentially offer him Champions League football too, whilst he should be a regular.

So, it’s a big few weeks for the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

