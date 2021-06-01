Pundit makes player claim as Celtic battle Ipswich Town & Sunderland for 26-goal striker

Former England international Danny Mills has backed Charlie Wyke to be a success at Celtic if the Scottish giants win the race for the striker.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a hugely prolific season with Sunderland, where he hit 26 goals in the league as they ultimately lost in the semi-final of the play-offs against Lincoln City.

And, with his contract expiring in the summer, Wyke has a huge decision to make on his future. It has already been reported that the Black Cats are keen to tie the target man down to a new deal, whilst Ipswich Town are thought to be keen.

Celtic have also been linked as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements and Mills backed Wyke to be a hit north of the border if he made the move when speaking to Football Insider.

“Goalscorers will always score goals, no matter what. That’s not a problem. Scotland is a step up but it’s not like a step to the Premier League. Give him chances, goalscorers will always score.

“It’s about how many chances do you have to create for yourself but at Celtic that wouldn’t really be the case I suspect. They will create enough chances for him to score loads of goals.”

The verdict

You can understand exactly what Mills is saying here because Celtic are a great club for an attacker to play for, as they dominate most weeks and Wyke would back himself to get plenty of goals.

So, if he did move to Glasgow it would seem to be a good move for all parties, although it’s by no means clear-cut as there is other interest.

Ultimately, Wyke is going to have a huge call to make on his future and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up.

