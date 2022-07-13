Pundit makes player claim after Celtic linked with transfer swoop for Sheffield United man

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish believes Celtic would be making a good signing if they bring in Sheffield United’s George Baldock.

Whilst the Scottish champions are well-stocked at right-back at the moment, with Anthony Ralston and Josip Juranovic at Parkhead, there are doubts about the future of latter, with his impressive performances resulting in Atletico Madrid showing an interest.

Therefore, Baldock has been suggested as a potential option if the Croatian international departs and McLeish told Football Insider that would be a good bit of business for the Hoops.

“Baldock seems a safe bet, doesn’t he? He is a guy who, he won’t be phased by the size of the club given the amount of experience he has. It should be another one of those shrewd signings. He knows his way about the position with a lot of expertise. It seems like a safe signing to me.”

The 29-year-old has been a reliable figure for the Blades over the years, including helping them to the Premier League under Chris Wilder from wing-back.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with McLeish here as Baldock would represent a good signing for Celtic as he has proven himself to be a good player over the years.

As well as that, his attacking qualities would make him ideal for Celtic, who often play on the front foot and demand a lot going forward from their full-backs.

Of course, this will only happen if Juranovic leaves, so it’s one to monitor further down the line but nothing’s imminent now.

