Pundit makes play-offs claim involving Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Andy Hinchcliffe has told the Sky Sports EFL Podcast that he still believes his old side can make the play-offs this season.

The pundit’s comments come in the wake of the Owls losing three of their last four Sky Bet League One games, which has seen them fall behind in the race for the top six as a result.

Their impressive 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle has been overshadowed by defeats to the likes of Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland as the pressure begins to mount on the shoulders of Darren Moore in the dugout.

Now Hinchcliffe has had his say on his old side’s chances of making it out of the division this term, as he stated the following recently:

“They’re still in the mix.

“If they’d have lost both of those matches [against Plymouth and Oxford], that’s what I was looking at, I couldn’t see how they could recover so at least they got one win.

“But, remember they’ve still lost three of their last four games so what they need to do is rediscover that form they showed previously before this run of form.”

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Des Walker played in the Premier League? Yes No

Meanwhile the club have been busy in the January transfer window so far, with the likes of Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all arriving.

Whilst the likes of Alex Hunt and Theo Corbeanu have gone the other way.

The Verdict

There are still plenty of points to play for, so it is fair to say that the Owls won’t be panicking about their situation just yet.

Their squad is brimming with experience and that combined with the quality of player that they have brought in this month suggests that the best is still yet to come for this side.

Darren Moore will know that the results will need to pick up soon, so it is just a case of going on a good run of form again.

Of course that’s something which is easier said than done but overall they should have more than enough quality to seal a place in the top six.