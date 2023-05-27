Former England international Paul Robinson believes James McAtee will complete a loan move to Sheffield United this summer if Manchester City end up sanctioning another temporary exit, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The midfielder isn't short of interest at this stage and that comes as no real shock considering the progress he made during his time at Bramall Lane, recording nine goals and four assists in 43 competitive appearances for the Blades.

During the early stages of his time in South Yorkshire, it was unclear whether he was going to be able to make the step up to senior football effectively and show why he's so highly regarded by Pep Guardiola's side.

But he has proved doubters wrong, scoring some crucial goals in United's quest to seal promotion and managing to guide his former loan team to a second-place finish, allowing them to secure a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Who has been linked with James McAtee?

Several top-flight teams have been linked with a move for him, as well as Championship champions Burnley who could have a good chance of getting a deal over the line for him due to Vincent Kompany's links to City.

Leeds United are another team that are reportedly interested in striking a deal, but Robinson believes their chances of securing his services may be slim if they are relegated this weekend.

He also believes the Blades will be in pole position to recruit him if Man City decide to loan the 20-year-old out again.

He said: "He’s had a really good season for Sheffield United, I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s a quality young player.

"You look at Guardiola’s squad, it’s going to be difficult for him to break into that any time soon. They must think very highly of him at Sheffield United and it’s been a great experience getting promoted.

"I suspect that next season if there is an opportunity for him to go out again on loan, I would be very surprised if it’s anywhere apart from Sheffield United."

Should James McAtee seal a Sheffield United return?

Considering United won't have a huge amount to spend this summer, they may rely on potential loanees like McAtee to try and keep them afloat in the top flight.

And this limited budget could increase McAtee's chances of starting, so he should definitely be considering another temporary switch to Bramall Lane if the opportunity came up.

He progressed well under Paul Heckingbottom during the 2022/23 campaign and it feels as though he will be able to take his game to the next level if he's given the opportunity to try and prove himself in the top flight every week.

Making the step up to the top tier seems to be the best possible next step for the player, who will need to be competing at a high level next term to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

His creativity will be much-needed at Bramall Lane and considering he's likely to play an important role there, a return seems like a no-brainer if the two sides can negotiate an agreement.