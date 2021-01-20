Pundit makes Norwich City prediction that will be of interest to Swansea City, Bournemouth and Watford fans

Andy Hinchcliffe has credited Norwich City’s individual talent as the key reason for their stunning form this season.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last term there were question marks over how well the team would adapt to life back in the second tier.

But on current form there didn’t need to be any worries.

Daniel Farke’s side sit four points clear at the top of the table as they prepare for Wednesday’s clash with Bristol City, and according to Hinchcliffe, they look nailed on to secure automatic promotion.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “I’ve been looking at their games and they’ve won 15 games.

“13 of those 15 games have been by the odd goal so they’ve found a way to win matches that gets them over the line. They’re not winning 3-0 or 4-0, they’re grinding out a lot of results.

“They’ve got a bit of everything but their individual talent – they’ve got some of the best individuals in the Championship so I’m not surprised that they’re up there.

“I didn’t expect them to be so far ahead at this stage but they’re deservedly in the mix and will be right until the end.

“They’ll be a top two team but whether they’ll be champions, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue that Norwich City are genuine title challengers.

Daniel Farke’s side look like the complete package this season as a potent attack is supported by an incredibly robust defensive unit.

If they don’t go up this season I’ll be hugely surprised as they head and shoulders above the other teams in the league.