Pundit makes Newcastle United transfer claim involving key Watford man

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Newcastle United should return with an offer for Watford’s Joao Pedro in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian was on the radar of the Premier League side in the summer but despite many reports claiming a deal was at an advanced stage, he remained a Hornets player beyond the window and would go on to sign a new long-term deal.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation Pedro could depart in the New Year and Agbonlahor told Football Insider that the 21-year-old would bring a different quality to the Magpies attack.

“I think it would be a nice, cute signing. They’ve got Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron. Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy are decent players too. But Joao Pedro would add something different.

“The position that Newcastle are in, it makes sense to strengthen. You’ve got a great chance of making the top four, it makes sense to try and strengthen that team and get them into the top four.”

Pedro has scored six goals in 17 games for Watford this season.

The verdict

You can understand why there is top-flight interest in Pedro because he has plenty of ability and is destined to spend most of his career at the highest level.

Watford will be aware of that but they managed to keep the forward in the summer and they will fancy their chances of keeping him involved for the rest of the season.

But, money talks and if Newcastle do stump up the cash then things can change, although the Hornets are protected by long contract he is on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.