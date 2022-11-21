Pundit makes Michael Beale claim as Rangers consider move for QPR boss

Alex Rae believes Michael Beale will have a ‘difficult decision’ to make if Rangers make a move for the QPR boss.

It was announced this morning that Giovanni van Bronckhorst had left the Glasgow side after a poor season so far that has seen the side trail Celtic by nine points in the league, whilst they were humiliated in the Champions League group stages as they exited without picking up a point.

Now, attention is on the Dutchman’s successor and R’s boss Beale has emerged as a frontrunner, although it’s unclear whether he would leave after he turned down the chance to join Wolves last month.

And, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by Glashow Live, Rae gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Rangers are an institution, I know for a fact that Michael Beale was very comfortable in Glasgow, so that might be a pull. I’m very surprised he did not take the Wolves job.

“If Rangers came knocking, it will be a more difficult decision for him to not come because he’s had previous links with Rangers during their successful period. The Rangers fans really want Michael Beale to be a Rangers manager somewhere down the line.”

Beale is a popular figure at Ibrox after assisting Steven Gerrard when they won the title in 2021.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that this will be a tough decision for Beale if Rangers do make a formal approach.

Unlike Wolves, Beale does have a connection with the club and he has made it clear that he loved his time in Glasgow and he speaks so highly of the club.

After all the fuss last month, QPR will just want a quick resolution to this as the talk about Wolves seemed to be distracting and some will note that the R’s have struggled since that speculation.

