Pundit makes managerial prediction involving Huddersfield Town and Leeds United

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has told Football Insider that he expects his former side to make a move for Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan if they get relegated this season.

The Whites are currently in a poor run of form under their current manager Marcelo Bielsa and are at real risk of being dragged into a late season relegation battle in the Premier League.

Bielsa only commits to one year contracts at Elland Road and is due to see his present deal expire at the end of the campaign, meaning that the Whites could need a new manager no matter what division they find themselves in.

With relegation clearly being a real possibility, Mills has now suggested that a move for their former coach, Corberan, could well be in the pipeline come the summer:

“Carlos Coberan is doing Ok at Huddersfield but it still feels like that would be a gamble. He feels like the backup option if they can’t get who they want or get relegated.”

The Terriers are currently competing for a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Spanish coach having put in a lot of work to turn around their fortunes.

It is likely that Leeds would have to pay their Yorkshire rivals compensation if they did pursue a move for Corberan in the near future.

The Verdict

Corberan has got Huddersfield playing some really exciting football at present and would surely be eager to cut his teeth even further in the Premier League if the opportunity arose.

However if he was to get the Terriers promoted to the top flight, he may not want to drop down to the Championship again to manage Leeds if they were to go down.

He of course knows the club well from his last spell with them and they would inevitably have more money to spend than Huddersfield.

It would however be hugely controversial if he left the Terriers for their arch rivals and could tarnish his reputation.