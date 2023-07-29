Highlights Former England international Paul Robinson is surprised that Luton has not made a move to permanently sign Drameh and suggests Leeds should keep hold of the talented young player.

It may not be a good career move for Drameh to join Luton as he may not get much game time and could face competition from other signings in his position.

With this, Luton should focus on other targets.

Former England international Paul Robinson has admitted that he's surprised Luton Town haven't made an approach to secure the permanent signing of Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh at this point, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Kenilworth Road, proving to be an excellent replacement for James Bree and playing a big part in guiding the Hatters to the play-off final.

Drameh started the final at Wembley and the Hatters eventually won the game, overcoming Coventry City on penalties to continue their wonderful rise from League Two.

Which transfer strategy have Luton Town adopted?

Following their promotion, the Hatters have the license to spend a decent amount in the transfer market and will need to if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the Premier League for more than one season.

But they haven't gone too mad just yet, using the EFL market and bringing in others who have played in the EFL before.

Marvelous Nakamba played for Luton last season and joined permanently this summer, with former Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles also sealing a switch to Kenilworth Road.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen and Tahith Chong also played in the EFL before, with Andersen playing in League One for Barnsley.

With their current transfer strategy in mind, Drameh would fit into this as a player who shone in the Championship last term and did well at Cardiff City during the 2021/22 season as well.

What did Paul Robinson say about Cody Drameh?

Judging by a lack of updates on Luton's quest to sign Drameh recently, it doesn't seem as though Rob Edwards' side are pushing too hard to recruit him at this stage.

Not only did Robinson admit his surprise at this - but he also told Leeds to keep hold of the defender.

He said: "Drameh’s certainly a player that you would like to keep in and around the squad.

"I’m surprised that Luton haven’t come in and tried to buy him and take him on a permanent.

"But for Leeds next year, the experience he’s had in the Championship will be good and he’s a very, very good young player. It’d be invaluable to keep him."

Should Luton Town pursue a permanent deal for Cody Drameh?

Issa Kabore has come in and with this in mind, it would be difficult to see Drameh winning too much game time next season if he made the switch to Bedfordshire.

The Hatters aren't exactly blessed with options in this area and this is why the Leeds man could still be useful - but Chiedozie Ogbene can operate at right wing-back if required.

And Drameh's chances of starting on the left will have been reduced by the signing of Giles, who looks like a good fit for the left wing-back role.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a good career move for Drameh if he does move to Luton, unless Kabore gets injured or suffers a loss of form.

That could allow Drameh to force his way into the starting lineup - but he will want to be starting next season and this is why the Hatters should focus on other potential targets rather than try to bring the Leeds defender back to Kenilworth Road.