Pundit makes Leeds United transfer claim after recent interest in Huddersfield man

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes that Lewis O’Brien could still make a move to Leeds United in the January window.

The Huddersfield midfielder was in-demand in the summer window, with the Whites keen on doing a deal for the player, although the two clubs were too far apart on their valuation of O’Brien.

As a result, the 22-year-old remained with the Terriers and it has been reported that he could agree a new contract with the Championship side.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McLeish explained how Leeds could go back in for the midfielder, who will be one of a number of targets on their list.

“They might assess the other four or five names that they have for that kind of position. That’s what a lot of clubs do nowadays. Maybe the manager has five names in every position for potential Leeds United players.

“If they really want him enough then I’m sure they’ll revisit.”

O’Brien starred for Carlos Corberan’s side in their 4-0 win against Reading before the international break, scoring a goal to cap off his fine display.

The verdict

Firstly, Huddersfield will have been delighted to keep hold of O’Brien because he is a top Championship player and the club deserve credit for holding out as the reported offers from Leeds were way below his value.

Securing the midfielder on a longer deal would increase their power in negotiations but it doesn’t mean he will definitely stay in the New Year.

As McLeish says, if Leeds really want the player, they can put up enough cash to make Huddersfield accept and it will be interesting to see what happens in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.