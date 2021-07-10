Pundit makes Leeds United transfer claim after EFL starlet arrives

Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United after they secured a deal for Wigan Athletic’s Sean McGurk.

The attacking midfielder has been on the radar of the Premier League outfit for some time and it was announced last week that they had brought McGurk to Elland Road on a three-year contract.

The Whites have been keen to strengthen their U23 side in recent years, with this transfer continuing that trend. And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why this was a fantastic bit of business for his former club.

“We’ve delved into Wigan again and plucked another one of their diamonds and gems in that young team. We’re always on the lookout for young, up and coming players. Players who can progress, improve and hopefully bed into the first team in seasons to come.

“It’s a no-brainer, you’re not spending much money. You’re getting a player with loads of potential. Hopefully, he’ll flourish into the player that we’ve brought into Leeds United.”

McGurk will join up with the development side initially but boss Marcelo Bielsa has shown that he is willing to give youngsters a chance in the first-team.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Whelan here as McGurk is someone with great potential and he has been brought in for a bargain fee, so there’s not much to complain about from Leeds’ perspective.

Of course, the teenager will have to be patient as he is joining a club that has ambitions of making Europe, so it’s going to be extremely difficult to get near the first-team.

But, down the line, that will be the aim and it will be interesting to see how his career develops.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.