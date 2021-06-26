Pundit makes Leeds United transfer claim after comments from EFL star

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that Arnaut Danjuma’s comments about the Premier League outfit suggest he is pushing for a move to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old was outstanding for Bournemouth in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals and registering seven assists as the Cherries fell at the play-off semi-final stage.

Failure to win promotion meant it was always going to be difficult to keep hold of Danjuma for Bournemouth and the winger has been speaking about his future, where he namedropped Leeds as a destination that would represent a step up as he seeks a move away.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan claimed the fact the Whites were mentioned shows that Danjuma is keen on playing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“It is a great honour that other players from other clubs have recognised the style of play and he’s trying to force a move to Leeds.”

A host of clubs have been linked with Danjuma in recent weeks, with Vfl Wolfsburg the latest side to be credited with an interest in the attacker.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Danjuma has been brilliant in the past 12 months and he has the talent to play at the highest level, so a move away seems inevitable this summer.

You can understand Whelan’s point here, as it was strange of Danjuma to specifically mention Leeds, particularly as he hasn’t been that strongly linked with them.

So, that could be one to watch in the coming weeks, but, either way, Bournemouth fans will have seen the last of the player in a Cherries shirt and whoever lands Danjuma will be getting a quality player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.