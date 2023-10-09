Leeds United pundit Joe Wainman believes the Whites' fanbase were disappointed to miss out on Ryan Manning to Southampton, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Although they were just as attractive to join as the Saints, the West Yorkshire outfit were at a disadvantage earlier on in the summer due to their takeover saga.

As well as this, Daniel Farke was only appointed during the early stages of July, weeks after the summer transfer window had already opened.

Thankfully for Leeds, the 49ers' takeover was approved and they were able to spend money during the previous window, with the revenue they generated in the Premier League potentially giving them the license to spend the amount they did during the summer.

They also cashed in on some players including Tyler Adams, something that could allow them to make some January additions if they need them.

Leeds United's summer transfer business

The Whites will have been extremely disappointed to have lost a number of key players on loan during the summer.

However, they were able to bring in some excellent players and perhaps most importantly, they addressed a key area during the latter stages of the window with Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both arriving.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

That was important because they had a lack of depth in this department before their arrivals - and that could have derailed a potential push for promotion at Elland Road.

But they have strengthened sufficiently in a number of key areas and put themselves in a good position to secure a top-six spot at the end of the season.

Leeds United's interest in Ryan Manning

Leeds had been in a battle for Manning this summer, with the left-back departing Swansea City on the expiration of his contract.

But in mid-July, he decided to link up with Southampton and that was a blow for the Whites who had reportedly taken an interest.

Pundit Wainman believes this was particularly gutting for Leeds' fanbase - and potentially put them on edge as they looked to beat Russell Martin's side to Joel Piroe's signature - something they managed to do in the end.

He said: "I think Manning was the big one because we all got excited. We’d all seen the numbers that he produced last season.

"We all believed we were maybe closer than what we were to signing him. I thought, ‘This will be a great start to the window. We’re bringing in an exciting left-back with his goal contributions, etc. Look at his assists and goals.’

"And then he went to one of our rivals for the league, I would say, especially before the season started anyway. You're looking at the three relegated clubs. So, for Southampton to get him, I felt like it was a bit of a coup.

"And then that made me worry about Piroe because of the Martin links and stuff. So, I think the one we were most disappointed by that we were linked to would have been Ryan Manning. But maybe we didn’t miss out too much, having seen how it's going currently."

Will Leeds United regret missing out on Ryan Manning?

It's difficult to know how Manning would have got on at Leeds.

You would back him to be a success for the Saints in the long term though - because he has plenty of room to grow and already knows his current manager inside out from their time together at Swansea.

Sam Byram has come in at Leeds, but he probably isn't a long-term option in that department and they could have benefitted more from bringing in Manning who can be an asset both going forward and defensively.

Able to operate in a back four and a back three as well, he would have been an excellent addition, especially on a free transfer.

However, it's not as if they lack depth in this area when all of their options are fit, so it's unclear whether they will fully regret missing out on Manning.