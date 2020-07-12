Pundit makes Leeds United player claim after transfer update

Alex Bruce believes that Helder Costa could be a potential bargain for Leeds United after he completed a permanent transfer to the Whites for around £16m.

The winger joined the Yorkshire outfit on an initial season-long loan from Wolves last summer, with Leeds obligated to make it a long-term deal in the current window. And, that happened last week, as the Championship leaders confirmed the deal on their official site.

Such a fee makes Costa one of the most expensive signings in the Whites history and it’s fair to say some fans weren’t pleased that the club paid around £16m for the Portuguese international considering he has contributed just four goals and four assists in 41 league games this season.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Bruce stated it’s a reasonable fee in today’s market.

“He might not have hit the heights that they were expecting but if they get promoted, which I’m sure will happen, they’ll be looking for him to add some Premier League experience to the squad and really be a positive next season.

“I could name you a few players who have been bought for a lot more money who might make you think £16m is cheap in today’s market.”

The verdict

Costa should have scored and assisted more than he has this season given his ability, so the big fee did seem slightly excessive.

Yet, he is a player Marcelo Bielsa clearly rates and has played his part in helping the team to the top of the table.

At 26-years-old, he is approaching his peak years and he certainly has the potential to kick-on and this could turn out to be a very good deal for Leeds.

