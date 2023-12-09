Highlights Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson wants to see Jack Harrison reintegrated into the squad if the Whites secure a return to the Premier League.

Harrison has performed well at Everton, with one goal and three assists in nine league appearances.

Harrison's return would be like having a new signing for Leeds United, as he is a proven player at the top level and can be a major asset.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged his old side to reintegrate Everton loanee Jack Harrison back into their squad next season if they are successful in securing a quick return to the Premier League, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites saw plenty of players depart Elland Road during the summer window, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire side, they didn't have any power over some of these departures, with some players able to exercise a clause in their contracts to allow them to go out on loan.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Harrison is one player that the Whites wouldn't have wanted to see depart temporarily considering how valuable he is, both financially and on the pitch, but he made the temporary switch to Goodison Park in the hope of playing plenty of top-flight football.

After registering five goals and seven assists in the top flight last term, he has managed to build on that this term with one goal and three assists in nine league appearances for the Toffees.

The winger has been a useful and much-needed figure, with the player contributing to them dragging themselves out of the relegation zone despite their 10-point deduction.

Robinson on Harrison: "He’s a brilliant player"

Unsurprisingly, Robinson wants to see Harrison return to Elland Road if they secure a top-flight return, but knows his potential return will depend on many factors.

He said: "I think there are players that could come back, most notably for me Jack Harrison.

"That’s only a loan and I think he had such a big impact at the club, he’s had a big impact in Everton already in the short time that he’s been there, he’s one that I’d like to see integrated back into the club if they were to be successful in getting back in the Premier League.

"He’s better than a Championship player. He’s a brilliant player, like he’s shown at Everton.

"But there’s a lot of ifs, buts, and maybes around the club and it all depends on what league they’re in next year."

Leeds United should play Jack Harrison if they secure Premier League return

If the Whites secure promotion and Harrison returns, it will be like having a new signing.

Although they could spend a decent amount on other wingers, they already have the Toffees' loanee who is proven at the top level.

Not only is he a valuable player to have, but his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and that means the Whites won't be under much pressure to sell him if they can get themselves back to the top flight.

At 27, he's nowhere near finished yet and should only improve during the peak stages of his career.

And he could end up being an excellent replacement for Jaidon Anthony, who may return to AFC Bournemouth at the end of this term.