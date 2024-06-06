Highlights Ethan Ampadu could attract bids and leave Leeds United, according to the view of Paul Robinson.

Ampadu only joined the Whites last summer.

Staying at Leeds for another season could benefit Ampadu's career, allowing him to further build his reputation.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes current first-teamer Ethan Ampadu could potentially attract bids and leave Elland Road this summer, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The Whites could lose a number of players this summer, with the club potentially needing to make a few sales in the coming weeks to give themselves the best chance of complying with financial rules.

Crysencio Summerville is one man who has been heavily tipped to depart the West Yorkshire club and with good reason, with the Dutchman performing brilliantly for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

He may not have performed very well against Southampton during last month's Championship play-off final, but he arguably deserves a move up to the Premier League following an amazing campaign at Leeds.

Archie Gray and Willy Gnonto are two other players who could attract plenty of interest, with both impressing last season and having plenty of potential.

Gray was extremely comfortable performing in the second tier last term despite his previous lack of senior experience and Gnonto did well during the second half of the season after last summer's transfer saga played a part in his underwhelming start to 2023/24.

Bids for other players could easily come in though, with others shining and contributing to their 90-point total and their journey to the play-off final.

Leeds United: Paul Robinson tips Ethan Ampadu to attract bids

Robinson believes Ampadu, who was one of the first names on the teamsheet last term after joining the club last summer, could potentially attract bids this summer.

And the former England international isn't ruling out an exit for the Welshman either, telling MOT Leeds News: "It’s a difficult summer. Everybody knows the financial situation that Leeds are in this summer, and everyone knows that they’re still in the Championship.

"They also know that there is a bundle of top-quality talents who nearly made it to the Premier League. So, it’s going to be an uncomfortable summer to be a Leeds fan with the transfer market.

"Players such as Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Ampadu, Gnonto, everyone is susceptible to a bid. If the right bid comes in, Leeds don’t currently have the staying power to reject these bids.

"Ampadu is one of a number of players who is susceptible to a decent-sized bid and could leave the club. It’s not going to be a comfortable summer."

Ethan Ampadu could benefit from staying with Leeds United

Ampadu could potentially make the step up to the top flight at some point with the potential he has.

However, another promotion push with the Whites next term could allow him to build his reputation further and prove why he should be winning regular game time in the English top tier.

He won't be short of motivation to get back to the top level after failing to become a regular first-teamer at Chelsea, but considering his age, he doesn't need to rush at this point.

If he's worth his salt, and he definitely is considering the experience he has both at a domestic level and internationally for Wales, it will only be a matter of time before he plays in the top flight again.

And spending more than one season at Elland Road will make him look like a more loyal figure, which will only boost his CV.