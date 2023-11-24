Highlights Paul Robinson suggests that Leeds United should offer Luke Ayling a new contract if he wants to stay and continue playing.

Ayling has had limited game time this season, and his future at the club is uncertain as his current contract expires next summer.

It is unclear whether Ayling would be willing to accept a smaller role in the team or if he would prefer to explore other options at this stage of his career.

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United should hand Luke Ayling a new contract if he is willing to stay at Elland Road, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

Despite Djed Spence's injury, Ayling has seen his game time limited this term, with Archie Gray spending a chunk of the season at full-back.

Following the club's drop to the Championship, the 32-year-old will be disappointed not to have been heavily involved throughout the campaign, with the player being limited to brief cameos in recent times.

And he was even an unused substitute against Plymouth Argyle before the international break, with Sam Byram and Gray starting at full-back and Junior Firpo coming on as a substitute for Byram.

With the team recording positive results, Firpo returning to the first team and Spence likely to be an option at some point, Ayling may not make too many more appearances between now and the end of the season unless an injury crisis hits.

And it's unclear whether he's willing to rely on that to force his way back into the first team - or whether he's happy with a smaller role now he's 32 and approaching his mid-thirties.

When does Luke Ayling's Leeds United contract expire?

Ayling's contract was due to expire during the most recent summer.

But back in February, the Whites took the opportunity to extend his contract by a further year, meaning his current contract will run out next summer.

And the 32-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at this point.

What did Paul Robinson say about Luke Ayling amid potential uncertainty regarding his Leeds United future?

Leeds will need to make a decision on Ayling sooner rather than later - and Robinson believes the player's stance should dictate whether the club makes him a fresh contract offer.

He told MOT Leeds News: "Whether he at this stage of his career wants to continue playing, or is happy with a bit-part role knowing that his contract’s coming to an end, maybe there are pastures new that he wants to explore at this stage to keep playing.

"I don’t think there would be anybody in a Leeds United supporter capacity that would begrudge him a move with him not playing football. But I’m sure that everybody would be delighted if he penned a new contract. This is a space to watch.

"I’m of the opinion that if he’s wanting to stay and willing to stay then absolutely give him a new contract and get him in as an integral part of the squad. But also if the manager’s not playing him and he isn’t getting his game time, from your own personal point of view, you could understand that he wants to go and play football at his age."

Should Leeds United offer Luke Ayling a new contract?

It's a difficult one because he could become an important first-teamer again in the coming months.

Gray may be required in the middle again and there are no guarantees that Spence will be heavily involved.

Even if Spence is heavily involved, the Whites may not be able to sign him permanently, so offering Ayling a one-year deal on reduced terms wouldn't be the worst decision.

He has plenty of experience and is probably a real asset in the dressing room.

And even if he doesn't play every week, he's a player worth having unless they have a replacement lined up.