Paul Robinson doesn't believe Karl Darlow was misled over a potential promise of game time when he joined Leeds United, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The experienced shot-stopper arrived at the club during the previous window from Newcastle United - and with the keeper taking the step down to the Championship - it looked as though he was going to get far more minutes on the pitch this term.

With Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius at St James' Park, as well as Mark Gillespie, it never looked as though Darlow was going to win a considerable amount of game time at Newcastle anytime soon.

And with this in mind, Darlow's switch to the Whites was seen as a good one by many, even with Illan Meslier at the club.

Meslier had been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road during the summer though - and some had expected him to leave despite the fact he was a key part of Daniel Farke's plans from the very start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Not only is Meslier young and only likely to improve - but he already has a decent amount of experience in the Premier League.

However, a move failed to materialise for the stopper in the end, and he has remained a key starter for Farke in the Championship at the expense of Darlow who has found game time hard to come by.

The former Magpie has made just two appearances this term, with both coming in the EFL Cup. In his second game, he suffered a shock defeat against League Two side Salford City, with the stopper unable to be a hero in the penalty shootout.

What did Paul Robinson say about Karl Darlow's situation at Leeds United?

Robinson doesn't feel sorry for Darlow at this point - and believes he isn't in the worst situation at the moment considering he's part of a side that's competing for a return to the Premier League.

He said: "No I don’t think he was promised anything. I don’t think he’s been misled. You understand as a goalkeeper that nobody’s guaranteed to play. You go in there as a number one or a number two and you know there’s going to be competition for your place.

"There was potential that Illan Meslier could have gone before the start of the season. I think for him personally, for his own development, he’s made the right decision to stay at Leeds. Whether there was an option for him to leave or not, we don’t know that.

"But for him and his own personal development, and where he was in his game, I think a season at Leeds United in the Championship now he’s getting back to where he was.

"I don’t think he’s there yet. The form that we saw in the Premier League from him was at a really, really high level. I still don’t think he’s got back to that yet but I think he’s getting there.

"As far as Karl Darlow goes, he’s an excellent goalkeeper, he’s a proven goalkeeper. He’s got great career stats if you look at him in the Championship, his experience is there.

"Nobody’s guaranteed to play, you’ve got to earn the right to play. Whether he thought he was going to get more minutes or not is irrelevant now.

"If Leeds United are a team that are challenging at the top of the Championship and become a Premier League side there’s a lot of people who want to be a part of that, it’s not a bad bandwagon to be on."

What next for Karl Darlow at Leeds United?

If Meslier doesn't depart during the January window, it may be good for Darlow to seek a loan move away.

The latter is too good not to be starting and few people would blame him if he wanted to make an exit.

However, others would argue that he could benefit from staying put because there are no guarantees that Meslier will remain fit if he stays.

And if Darlow comes in to replace the Frenchman and impresses, he could keep his starting spot.

With this in mind, it may not be catastrophic for the ex-Newcastle man if he remains at Elland Road beyond the end of the winter window.