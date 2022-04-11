Pundit makes Keane Lewis-Potter prediction amid previous Tottenham/West Ham transfer interest

The season of Hull City starlet Keane Lewis-Potter got even better this past weekend when he all-but secured the Tigers’ place in the Championship for the 2022-23 season.

City went into their clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium knowing that one or two more wins would be enough to seal safety, and it was left to the talented winger to seal all three points.

Lewis-Potter’s curling effort from outside the box on 74 minutes got past Joe Lumley in-between the sticks for Boro, and it ended up being the only goal as it moved the Tigers 15 points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley – although the Tykes have a game in-hand.

It extended Lewis-Potter’s goal tally this season to 10 goals in all competitions and it all comes after new City owner Acun Ilicali turned down January transfer approaches from Premier League side Brentford for his services.

This summer may be a different story entirely though, as both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been reported recently to be tracking the 21-year-old ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

A bid from a team playing in European football may be hard to ignore for Lewis-Potter, and according to former EFL striker turned pundit Clinton Morrison, the Hull man will definitely be a Premier League player in the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a good finish from Keane Lewis-Potter but the goalkeeper Lumley has to do better there,” Morrison said on EFL on Quest, per HullLive.

“He’ll be playing in the Premier League, Lewis-Potter, next season. He’s an outstanding talent.”

The Verdict

Lewis-Potter has gone from strength to strength this season, and it’s culminated in him being capped for England under-21’s for the first time in his career.

He showed it in League One last season that he’s a scoring threat and he’s transitioned to the Championship easily – now the next natural step is the Premier League.

There will not be any shortage of suitors this summer and you imagine that Hull’s resolve really will be tested with big bids from top flight clubs.

Tigers fans are probably prepared for the inevitable to happen and for Lewis-Potter to be cashed in on – however it would take a very significant bid for Ilicali to even consider letting his star man go.