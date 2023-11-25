Highlights Junior Firpo has struggled at Leeds United and hasn't been a fan favorite.

Paul Robinson believes Firpo can handle the Championship level.

But Robinson also thinks he needs to improve his consistency.

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo will be able to cope and feel more confident at a Championship level, making this prediction in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The former Barcelona man has struggled during his time at Elland Road, joining the club from the Spanish club back in 2021.

Signed ahead of their second season back in the Premier League, he was expected to develop well in West Yorkshire and become a real asset for the Whites.

The former Spain youth international hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet though and isn't the most admired figure by supporters at Elland Road.

Making 53 competitive appearances for the club, he recorded two goals and four assists which isn't a terrible record, but he has only appeared twice so far this term with injury problems keeping him out of the squad during the early stages of the campaign.

He came on as a substitute against Plymouth Argyle in the final game before the international break before having this interval to get himself up to speed.

Following the break, manager Daniel Farke was clearly confident enough to put him in the starting lineup against Rotherham United last night, but didn't perform very well in South Yorkshire and was criticised on social media after the game.

Some supporters are now calling for Sam Byram to return to the starting lineup - and Luke Ayling could be another starting option on the left-hand side too with his opportunities on the right likely to be limited when Djed Spence returns from his injury.

Leeds have been reasonably successful without Firpo this term - and if he fails to up his performance levels - he may be dropped.

What does Paul Robinson make of Leeds United's Junior Firpo?

Robinson has acknowledged the full-back's previous struggles - but has tipped him to fare better now he's operating in a lower division.

The former England goalkeeper said: "I think he found the Premier League tough.

"The Championship will be a different offering for him. I think he’s able to cope at that level, but it’s doing it week-in and week-out, doing it at a consistent level which has been his issue.

"I know he’s been injured, he came back into the side and anyone who comes back in after such a long lay off they may not hit the ground running but where Leeds are they’re going to need players to do that."

Who could threaten to replace Junior Firpo in the starting lineup?

Byram has come back and done reasonably well, which will please Leeds fans who were desperate to see him shine.

He has started a fair amount of games this term and could potentially come back in if Firpo doesn't perform.

And as already mentioned, Ayling is someone who may find his game-time limited on the right-hand side, not just because of Spence but also because of Archie Gray who has played at right-back.

Leo Hjelde can also operate on the left-hand side when fit - and Jamie Shackleton can operate as a full-back.

With these options in mind, Firpo needs to ensure he's performing well to give himself the best chance of remaining in the first 11.