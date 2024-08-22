Sam Parkin has claimed that Sunderland’s Jack Clarke would be a perfect replacement for Crysencio Summerville at Leeds United.

According to TBR Football, the winger would be open to a move back to Elland Road, having come through the Whites’ academy system.

Clarke departed Leeds in 2019, making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur after breaking into the Yorkshire outfit’s first team squad under Marcelo Bielsa.

He made the switch to Sunderland in 2022 on an initial loan basis before signing permanently that summer.

Since moving to the Stadium of Light, he has become a key figure for the Championship side, contributing 25 goals and 16 assists from 87 league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Jack Clarke's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.26 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.19 Shots 2.75 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.23 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 5.41

Sam Parkin makes Jack Clarke transfer claim

Parkin believes that Clarke would be an ideal replacement for Summerville following his move to West Ham.

He expects Leeds to spend before the window closes, claiming they have the money to bring in a number of new signings.

“Jack Clarke is another player that they had that they’re talking about, and he would be perfect in terms of a Summerville replacement,” said Parkin, via the What the EFL?! podcast

“But the way that Sunderland are going, again early days but the opportunity to maybe get Sunderland in the shake up is there given that they were play-off semi-finalists a few seasons ago.

“A few things going on.

“I would call for calm, the window is still open, they will do business.

“They’ve got money to spend, and I’m sure the squad is going to look a hell of a lot different in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Clarke featured in Sunderland’s opening two games of the new campaign, and has already contributed one goal and one assist for Régis Le Bris’ side, who have won both of their fixtures so far.

Jack Clarke’s Sunderland valuation

According to Teamtalk, Sunderland have placed a £25 million asking price on Clarke amid interest from their league rivals.

Summerville was sold earlier this transfer window to West Ham for the same figure, via the BBC, so it remains to be seen whether they will pay that much to replace him.

Summerville won the EFL’s player of the year award last season, so has left behind big shoes to fill at Elland Road.

Leeds have until 30 August to finalise any remaining transfer deals before the window shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Clarke return would be perfect signing for Leeds

Clarke would be an excellent replacement for Summerville if they could pull it off.

Bringing him back to Elland Road would be a nice return that supporters could get behind due to him coming through the academy system.

However, convincing Sunderland to sell to a promotion rival will be tough, as the Black Cats have proven difficult to negotiate with.

A deal looks unlikely to happen at this stage, but if Leeds can pull it off then it would be a real coup.

Clarke has proven he can compete at this level, and he has the potential to replace Summerville’s goals and assists, which would really boost their promotion chances.