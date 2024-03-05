Highlights QPR likely to part with Asmir Begovic in the summer, as his style doesn't match Cifuentes'.

Potential successor Stanley Nwabali garnering interest from multiple clubs including QPR.

Win over Leicester City brings hope, as QPR climb out of relegation zone on goal difference.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers and Marti Cifuentes will move on from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the summer.

Begovic joined the Rs in the summer and has since played every league game for the club to date. But with his contract ending after this season, it has led to QPR possibly looking at replacements.

It was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that QPR are interested in signing Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, but do face competition from other clubs.

This has meant Begovic, who will be concentrating on helping the Rs stay in the Championship, could possibly end his time with the club this summer.

Carlton Palmer thinks Asmir Begovic will leave QPR at the end of the season

Here at Football League World, we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on QPR’s interest in Stanley Nwabali and if that means Asmir Begovic will likely leave the club at the end of this season.

Palmer believes Begovic will likely leave the Rs this summer, as he doesn’t fit the style that Cifuentes likes to play from the back.

Palmer exclusively told FLW: “Queens Park Rangers are keen on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who is playing his trade for South African club Chippa United.

“It is understood that QPR are very, very interested in the goalkeeper and the South African club will decide his future in the next few months. He had an impressive performance in the 2024 African Cup of Nations in goal for Nigeria and his stock is rising because of his consistent performances and, according to reports, QPR and Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq are both looking to sign the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

“His club has said they will decide his future in the next few months. He became a fan’s favourite after his penalty save helped Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final, with Nwabali walking away with the man of the match award.

“So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens. He said he has seen the offers, the interest online, but he is focused on his job and, yeah, it looks like Asmir Begovic will be moved on, and they will be looking to bring in another goalkeeper.

“I don’t think he really fits the way QPR want to play, he doesn’t really fit the build up from the back style, so I think Marti Cifuentes will move on from Asmir Begovic in the summer.”

QPR’s league position

It has been a very frustrating campaign for QPR this season, with them spending the majority of the time at the bottom end of the table.

However, things have started to look brighter for the club since Marti Cifuentes arrived, and their form has picked up, especially in the last few weeks.

That is shown with their fantastic win over Leicester City on Saturday, a result that not many would have predicted at all and makes it three wins on the bounce for the West London side.

That result means QPR are now out of the relegation zone on goal difference, with them sitting in 18th place on 38 points, three clear of 23rd place Sheffield Wednesday and just two behind 16th place Plymouth Argyle.

QPR will likely move Asmir Begovic on in the summer

QPR signed Asmir Begovic in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after he had left Everton.

The experienced goalkeeper has played every league game for the club and has captained the side in all but one league game. So, his importance on the side is very clear to see, with him keeping nine clean sheets so far in the Championship.

But the 36-year-old signed a one-year deal when he joined the Rs, and it could mean that the club looks to go in a different route in the summer, especially when they are being linked with a new goalkeeper in recent days.

Begovic has been a solid addition, but Cifuentes will want to make changes to the squad in the summer, and changing the goalkeeper may be on his agenda, given how he will want his side to play from the back.