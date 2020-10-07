Pundit makes interesting claim concerning Leeds United’s pursuit of EFL star

Noel Whelan has cooled talk of Todd Cantwell joining Leeds United by suggesting that the rumours came from the agent of the Norwich City man.

It had been claimed that the Whites had lodged a bid in the region of £15m for the attacking midfielder, who shone at times in the Premier League by scoring six goals as the Canaries were relegated.

With Daniel Farke leaving the 22-year-old out of the Yellows’ squad for the previous two games, it suggested to some that a transfer was on the horizon.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan indicated that Leeds have not been seriously interested in doing a deal for Cantwell this window.

“From what I have heard, was it Cantwell’s agent that was pushing that one? That is what I’ve been hearing on the grapevine. Leeds might be interested in him, but they weren’t desperate for him. It’s more his agent pushing that one.”

The Yorkshire side, or any other Premier League outfit, have until October 16 to finalise a deal for Cantwell or he will remain at Carrow Road until January at least.

The verdict

This is slightly surprising as Cantwell would appear to be a good fit for Leeds in the sense that he is good on the ball and he works hard.

Plus, they need another option in midfield and he would certainly enhance Bielsa’s squad.

But, you never know just how true these rumours are and Whelan’s comments make it clear that he isn’t a priority signing for Leeds so it would be a surprise if this happens in the next nine days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.