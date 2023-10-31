Highlights Gareth Ainsworth's time in charge of QPR was described as a "disaster" due to their poor performance and results.

QPR quickly appointed Marti Cifuentes as their new boss, despite him being unproven in English football, to bring a different style of play.

Cifuentes will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact in QPR's upcoming match against Rotherham as they aim to climb out of the bottom three.

Sam Parkin believes the Queens Park Rangers hierarchy had no choice but to sack Gareth Ainsworth, describing his time in charge as a ‘disaster’.

QPR replace Gareth Ainsworth with Marti Cifuentes

The R’s have had a dismal campaign so far, losing ten of their 14 Championship fixtures so far, which has left them second from bottom in the table and six points from safety.

The latest defeat came against league leaders Leicester City, and whilst Ainsworth’s men put in a spirited display as they fell to a 2-1 loss with ten men, it was enough to seal the fate of the former Wycombe chief.

The Londoners have wasted little time in finding Ainsworth’s replacement, as it was announced on Monday evening that Hammarby boss Marti Cifuentes had been named as the new QPR boss.

Even though the Spaniard is unproven in English football, he does arrive with a good pedigree, although it’s obviously a risky move by the hierarchy given there were more proven alternatives available.

Sam Parkin has his say on QPR situation

Nevertheless, the vast majority of QPR fans recognised that a change was needed, and Parkin told the ‘What the EFL!?’ podcast that Ainsworth had to depart.

“They would have been in a difficult position had QPR held on to a point (against Leicester), because I don’t think there’s any argument that was by far and away the best home performance for many months. The decision was probably made before kick-off after the defeat to West Brom, where they posed absolutely no threat.

“It’s been so negative. When you think about the start to the previous season, the majority of the squad is the same. There’s an argument when everyone’s fit, the squad is as good as the one Mick Beale had last season.

“The home form alone means this has probably gone on too long. It’s been a disaster.”

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

Were QPR right to sack Gareth Ainsworth?

It’s never nice to see someone lose their job, and given Ainsworth’s association with the R’s, it’s a real shame that this didn’t work out for him.

But, the reality is that it’s hard to make a case for Ainsworth staying on, as the football was very poor, and the results are clearly nowhere near good enough.

It seemed as though they were set for relegation, and whilst Cifuentes is an unknown, he will at least bring a different style of play, and his arrival is sure to bring some optimism to the club, for the short-term at least.

What next for QPR?

The board deserve credit for moving swiftly to bring Cifuentes in, and that will at least ensure he has several days to work with the players ahead of what is a massive first game at Rotherham on Saturday.

With the Millers one point and one place above QPR in the table, the importance of the fixture is clear, and it’s a great opportunity for Cifuentes to get off to a winning start, as they look to start their climb out of the bottom three.