Highlights Prutton believes that Leeds United must secure three points against Millwall this weekend.

This is following Leeds' slow start to the campaign.

Millwall have had a mixed start to the season.

David Prutton believes Leeds United need to be picking up three points in fixtures like their upcoming game against Millwall if they want to challenge for a top-two spot at the end of the season, penning his thoughts for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites haven't made the best start to the season, being heavy favourites to secure a victory against Cardiff City but only managing to rescue a late draw against the Bluebirds in the end after going 2-0 down.

They then lost 1-0 against Birmingham City but that wasn't that unexpected considering there had been a lot of headlines surrounding Wilfried Gnonto and his future prior to that game, with the Italian making himself unavailable for the game at St Andrew's.

A draw against West Bromwich Albion followed but they managed to follow that up with a 4-0 victory away at Ipswich Town, which was seen as a good result considering Kieran McKenna's side have made a reasonably decent start to that campaign.

They would have been in the top half now if they had beaten Sheffield Wednesday just before the international break and with the Owls failing to win a single point ahead of their trip to Elland Road, the Whites would have fancied their chances of securing another three points.

But Leeds could only draw 1-1 and although it's only early days, they will be keen to improve their former sooner rather than later to boost their promotion hopes.

How have Millwall started the 2023/24 campaign?

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of last term, they have made a mixed start to this term, winning two, losing two and drawing one of their five league games.

There were clear chants against manager Gary Rowett at the Norwich City game - but they have gone unbeaten in their last two games and that will have helped to ease pressure.

And the Lions go into Sunday's game at The Den hoping to continue this mini-unbeaten run against Daniel Farke's side.

What did David Prutton say about the Millwall v Leeds game?

Prutton believes the Whites need to come out on top at The Den if they want to challenge for automatic promotion, as they look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He wrote: "Gary has now done well with Millwall over a consistent period of time and there was obviously the heartache of missing out on the play-offs on the very last day of the season.

"There's been just that little bit of unrest since. I saw it at Norwich with regards to the fan base. But Gary has been long enough in this game to know exactly what it is to deal with the slings and arrows so I think for Leeds it's quite a sharp welcome back.

"But with teams such as this, with the greatest respect to Millwall, if Leeds have got aspirations of knocking on the door of not only the top six but the top two then this is one that needs to come and go and coming back with three points from."

Is David Prutton right about this claim ahead of Millwall v Leeds game?

Considering Leeds have made quite a slow start, they need to try and pick up as many points as possible and this is why Prutton is right.

However, if Farke's side had made a better start, they probably could have afforded to be happy with a draw considering the Lions can be exceptionally difficult customers.

Rowett's side were pretty good at home last season - but they have suffered losses at The Den already this term.

They suffered a late defeat against Bristol City and also endured a humiliating 4-0 home loss against League One side Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Although the Lions are likely to be a different beast after the international break, these results should give Leeds confidence that they could go on and get a result, but they need to go out there and put in a performance to be proud of.