Pundit makes exciting prediction regarding Plymouth Argyle ace Luke Jephcott

Dean Ashton has backed Luke Jephcott to be called up to the Wales squad for the European Championships.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in 14 appearances for Argyle last season, as Ryan Lowe’ side won automatic promotion from League Two with the season being curtailed.

This season, Jephcott has picked up from where he left off. He is the leading goalscorer in League One, having scored 16 goals in 22 league games this season.

The striker caught the eye of Nottingham Forest in January, with the Reds said to have been keeping tabs on the prolific forward.

Jephcott remained at Home Park, though, and his aim will be to help Argyle finish as high as they can this season, as well as keep an eye on international duty.

Jephcott, who made his Wales Under-21s’ debut in September and has since made three appearances, has been backed to earn a European Championships call-up.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Dean Ashton said: “That’s 18 goals in all competitions, 14 of them were one touch finishes! He’s got the composure you need when in a crowded penalty area, it’s something that belies his years and something other clubs will surely be looking at.”

“For Plymouth he’s absolutely vital and he’ll be looking at the Welsh squad for the Euros I’m sure with that sort of form”

The Verdict

Jephcott has been outstanding this season. Many doubted his ability to step up to League One, and he has hit the ground running.

16 goals in 22 games is excellent form, and at the age of 21, he is only going to get better and better with age.

He’s only 21, so if Ryan Giggs wants to add a young, hungry, hard-working forward to his senior squad, then Jephcott would be an excellent option.