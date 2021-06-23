Pundit makes exciting prediction about Slavisa Jokanovic’s impact at Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed that the club’s new manager Slavisa Jokanovic will quickly makes big changes when he arrives at Bramall Lane.

Having been announced as the Blades’ new manager last month Jokanovic is set to take over at Bramall Lane on the 1st July, a day after his contract with Qatari club Al-Gharafa expires.

Jokanovic will be tasked with guiding Sheffield United back to the Premier League, following the Blades dismal relegation from the top-flight of English football last season.

Now it seems as though Kenny believes that the Serbian will indeed be able to make the required impact at Bramall Lane.

Speaking to Football Insider about what he expects from Jokanovic at Sheffield United, Kenny – who made over 300 appearances for the club between 2002 and 2010 – said: “I think it’s great. He’ll get to Sheffield United, take some time to get to know the place, get to know the club.

“Then he’ll get down to work and assess what he’s got and what he needs to get rid of. I think it’s a great move and as soon as he starts working that will give him the advantage in terms of the time he has to prepare.

“There will be some big changes and he can come in and assess who we need and who’s going to go.”

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield United's academy?

1 of 22 Phil Jagielka? Yes No

Jokanovic does of course already know what it takes to get out of the Championship, having previously won promotion from the division with Watford and Fulham in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

The Verdict

This does seem like an exciting assessment from Kenny from a Sheffield United perspective.

After such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, you do feel as though there needs to be a change at Bramall Lane to get that out of the club’s season.

That is something that is sees Kenny believes Jokanovic will be able to do, meaning you do feel as though this will prove to be a smart appointment by the Blades.

Indeed, Jokanovic has exactly the sort promotion winning experience you feel Sheffield United need this season, so it will be fascinating to see if he live up to those expectations across the course of the campaign.