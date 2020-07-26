Pundit makes exciting Leeds United transfer claim

Noel Whelan is hopeful that Leeds United will be able to make a statement signing to help the team as they return to the Premier League.

The Whites won the Championship after a remarkable season under Marcelo Bielsa, with the side playing fast, attacking football and impressing throughout.

Despite that, new faces are sure to be needed if the Yorkshire outfit are to be competitive next season and some big-names have already been linked with a switch to Elland Road – notably Edinson Cavani.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained how he feels an experienced head would benefit the group.

“I think we need more than just one Pablo Hernandez who can bring that experience, that guidance and that quality to the young group of players we have. I think that’s important, we’ve got a young group let’s not forget here.

“That is our aim, to stay in the Premier League and build for the season but if we can get a marquee player in that would go a long way to giving everyone hope we can do that.”

The verdict

It’s going to be a very interesting summer for Leeds and you can’t imagine they will be struggling to attract players, given the size of the club but more importantly with Bielsa in charge.

So, they should aim high and Whelan is right by stating that they need more experienced players to help the team.

Now, it’s down to the recruitment team to identify players who can make a difference and try to sort some deals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.