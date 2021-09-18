Pundit makes exciting claim around West Brom summer signing

On-loan striker Jordan Hugill will offer West Brom a plan B upfront this season, the Baggies’ former midfielder Carlton Palmer has said.

Hugill joined West Brom on a season-long loan from Norwich City back in the summer transfer window, having helped the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Since making that move to The Hawthorns, Hugill has made three league appearances for Valerien Ismael’s side, all of which have come from the bench.

Now it seems as though Palmer believes having the 29-year-old available to call upon, could be a useful asset for Ismael as he looks to guide West Brom back to the Premier League this season.

Speaking about what Hugill could offer the Baggies during his loan spell in the Midlands, the ex-England international told This Is Futbol: “In terms of what Jordan will bring to the table for West Brom is an option as a big man, he’s a target man, he’s got great strength up there, he muscles opponents out, so you’ve got a plan B with him, which you need in that division.”

Can you get 24/24 on this West Brom strikers quiz?

1 of 24 What year was Peter Odemwingie born? 1980 1981 1982 1983

West Brom go into their clash with Hugill’s former club Preston this afternoon second in the Championship table, with 15 points from their seven league games this season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Palmer has a point with what he is saying about Hugill here.

While West Brom have made a strong start to the season in their push for promotion, it has still felt as though they have been lacking a bit of firepower upfront.

That is something that Hugill should be able to offer the Baggies, and his ability to operate as a lone target man could be useful if Ismael wants to change systems as any point during the campaign.

Indeed, it does seem as though Hugill has shown promise during his first few appearances for West Brom, so you feel he could be a player Baggies fans should be looking forward to watching over the course of the next few months.