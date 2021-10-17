Pundit makes exciting claim about Sheffield Wednesday summer signing

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer says that Jaden Brown will be a dream for Owls manager Darren Moore, because of his ability to play in several positions.

Brown joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer back in the summer transfer window, after leaving Huddersfield Town following the expiry of his contract.

Since then, the 22-year-old has gone on to make nine appearances in all competitions for the club, producing a number of impressive performances in the process.

Although he is most naturally a left-back, Brown is also able to play in other areas of the pitch when required, something it seems Palmer believes could make him a key asset for Moore.

Speaking about Brown’s importance to the Owls, the former England international told This Is Futbol:

“The absolute manager’s dream because you’re always going to pick up injuries, you’re always going to pick up suspensions and you need a player that can fill in all those areas and they actually become key players, key players to your team, key players to your squad.”

Wednesday currently sit seventh in the League One table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference, ahead of their trip to the Abbey Stadium to face Cambridge on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This does certainly look to be a fair assessment of Brown from Palmer.

The season is likely to be a long and challenging one for Wednesday like any club, with absences likely to come into play on a number of occasions for one reason or another.

As a result, having players who are able to compete in several positions can be crucial, and Brown is evidently someone who provides that for Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

With that in mind, the fact Brown has made an impressive start to life at Wednesday is encouraging, since it suggests he will be able to step up when called upon, meaning this does look to be a smart piece of business for the Owls.