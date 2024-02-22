Highlights Edwards needed more time at Millwall to implement his style of play, but financial pressures played a role in his sacking.

Pundit Sam Parkin believes that with time, Edwards could have turned things around and made an impact at the club.

The decision to replace Edwards with Neil Harris reflects the urgency to stay in the Championship, but there may be risks involved.

Pundit Sam Parkin believes that Joe Edwards should have been given more time at Millwall.

Edwards was only appointed as Lions head coach in November, replacing Gary Rowett, but after a disappointing three-month spell at The Den, he was sacked on Wednesday.

It was the 37-year-old's first senior managerial role after spells as a coach at Everton and Chelsea, as well as an interim stint as manager of England U20s, but he won just four of his 19 games in charge, drawing four and losing 11.

Edwards' final game was the 2-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which leaves the club sitting 21st in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Edwards will be replaced by Cambridge United manager and ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris, and the first game of his second spell at the club will be against fourth-placed Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Parkin: Joe Edwards sacking is a harsh decision by Millwall

Parkin believes that Edwards needed more time at Millwall to implement his style of play, but he admits that the financial pressures of staying in the Championship will have been a factor in the decision.

"Well it feels harsh, I think it's been a tough run of games recently, and if you look at them in isolation, I don't think it's a disaster," Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"If you look at the games they've been losing or not taking points from, you'd probably anticipate that.

"Nothing has surprised me like this in the Championship this season, honestly my mouth was wide open when I saw this news breaking.

"There's a big part of me questioning whether Joe is a bad manager, and I think it's far too early to judge that, or was Gary Rowett actually doing a pretty good job with that group of players and that squad at Millwall?

"I would absolutely suggest it's the latter.

"What they've done is try to change the style, probably change quite a lot at the club by making this appointment with Joe Edwards, and it was one that needed time and an opportunity for him to mould the squad, which you do over a few transfer windows.

"There's so much deadwood within that squad, players that are out of contract, it's too old, he needed to freshen it up and bring in some players that were going to be able play his type of football.

"So for that reason, he absolutely needed more time, and I'm sure with that, he would have had a better opportunity.

"But the financial aspect of dropping out of the division makes clubs make decisions, and that is 100% what has happened here, they need to stay in the Championship, they desperately want to do that and that's why they've acted.

"I don't think we should think back on this period and think that Joe Edwards has been a disaster because I think in time he could have turned things around."

Millwall's Joe Edwards U-turn was understandable

Edwards looked to be an exciting choice for Millwall after establishing a reputation as a talented coach at Everton and Chelsea, and his appointment followed the trend of Championship clubs giving young, up-and-coming managers a chance.

However, the form under Edwards was alarming, and with the Lions sliding down the table, there was little sign that he was the right man to keep the club in the division.

Parkin is right that with more time and a couple of transfer windows, Edwards could have made an impact, but the club could not take that risk with their second tier status on the line.

Harris did a decent job at Millwall during his first spell in charge, and he should be a safe pair of hands for the club, but there is a realistic chance the Lions could drop into the relegation zone if they lose at Southampton this weekend, underlining the size of the task facing the 46-year-old.