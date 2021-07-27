Pundit makes Derby County transfer claim amidst Celtic and Nottingham Forest interest

Former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Lee Buchanan could quadruple his value if he moves to Celtic this summer from Derby County.

As previously reported by the Daily Record, the 20-year-old left back is said to be a target for the Hoops this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his existing squad at Celtic Park.

Derby have already rejected an offer believed to be in the region of £1.2 million from Forest and are seemingly adamant that the player is going nowhere this summer.

Now Whelan has claimed that the player would represent a good value deal for Celtic, as he stated the following:

“They need a breath of fresh air and getting a 20-year-old in gives you that, that longevity.

“You can really work with him and get to grips and improve him as well.

“For the fee they’re looking at, you could have a fantastic player who in two or three years time is worth four times that. You’ve got to look for that.”

Buchanan has become a regular at Pride Park in recent years and is viewed as a vital part of Derby’s plans for the upcoming season by Wayne Rooney and co.

The youngster currently has just one year remaining on his contract with the Rams.

The Verdict

I know there is a clear reluctance from Derby’s side to let Buchanan move on this summer but I think they need to think about the situation realistically.

If they don’t sell the defender now, he could well leave for free next year, which is something which would be viewed as a bit of a disaster in some quarters.

The Rams are in need of cash at present and cashing in on the prospect now would certainly provide them with a boost moving forwards.

However their inability to get players in must have some weight in their decision over the player’s future as there is a risk that they may be unable to replace Buchanan if they let him go.

It is a tough balancing act for Rooney and co to master and I think we haven’t heard the last in this transfer saga.