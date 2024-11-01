Pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Sheffield Wednesday supporters to cut owner Dejphon Chansiri some slack after it emerged that the club are under a registration embargo.

It was revealed on Thursday night that Wednesday had been placed under a registration embargo over amounts owed to HM Revenue and Customs, and it is not the first time they have found themselves in this position.

The Owls were under an embargo for the same reasons this time last season, and in an interview last October, Chansiri called for supporters to raise £2 million in a matter of days in order to save the club from a multi-window transfer embargo.

However, in a statement seen by BBC Radio Sheffield, Wednesday said that the current situation is a "temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club's immediate cashflow", and they reassured supporters that they are "looking to resolve the embargo at the earliest possible opportunity".

Chansiri warned last year that there was a risk that players and staff may go unpaid, but on this occasion, it is believed that all wages have been received on time, and there is confidence that the embargo will be lifted soon.

Carlton Palmer issues Dejphon Chansiri defence

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that being placed under another registration embargo is not a good look for Wednesday, but he urged supporters not to be too harsh on Chansiri given his investment over the past year.

"Sheffield Wednesday find themselves under another EFL embargo due to cash flow issues," Palmer said.

"There has been a statement from the football club saying that Dejphon Chansiri is owed money, and that money was due to be paid, but it has not yet been paid.

"They expect the matter to be resolved quickly, and the players' wages have been paid on time, it has just been described as a cash flow issue.

"I think the chairman has done fantastic this summer for the football club, he did fantastic last season when he put his hand in his pocket to get Danny Rohl and bring in the players he has.

"He has spent an awful lot of money.

"I don't think it's a good look for the football club, but I'm sure the matter will be resolved quickly.

"Obviously, this is a problem for Danny Rohl in terms of looking at trying to sign players and bring players into the football club.

"They can still look at the free transfer market, but at the end of the day, even Danny Rohl himself has said that he's not in the market to sign players of that nature because, generally, players are without a club at this point of the season for a reason.

"It's not a good look for Sheffield Wednesday, but I think the chairman needs to be cut some slack given what he's done.

"As I've said before, if Sheffield Wednesday stay up and finish around mid-table, that's progress from last season and they can then move on from that next season."

As Palmer says, Chansiri did give Rohl significant backing in the summer, with 11 players arriving at Hillsborough during the course of the transfer window, and he spent a reported fee of £2.5 million on the permanent signing of striker Ike Ugbo from Troyes.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have Danny Rohl fear after embargo news

Palmer is right that Wednesday supporters should not be too critical of Chansiri about the latest embargo, and given that the same issue was resolved quickly this time last season, there is no reason to be overly concerned.

The fact that all players and staff have been paid on time is a positive, and with the embargo looking likely to be lifted over the coming weeks, it should not affect the club's January transfer window plans.

However, it is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the optics of being placed under another embargo are not good for the Owls, and even if it is only temporary, Rohl may soon become frustrated if these issues keep occurring.

Many have questioned whether Chansiri will be able to provide Rohl with the necessary backing to keep him at the club long-term, and if the German feels that off-field problems will prevent him from achieving his ambitions at Hillsborough, then he could consider walking away at some stage, but that should not be an immediate worry for Wednesday supporters.