Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Premier League and Championship clubs will be interested in West Bromwich Albion defender Darnell Furlong this summer after he was made available for transfer.

The Baggies missed out on promotion after they were beaten by Southampton in the play-off semi-finals, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, they will now sell Furlong in order to raise funds.

Furlong has one year left on his contract at The Hawthorns, but Albion will look to cash in on him this summer, and they could demand a fee of around £2 million for his services.

The 28-year-old joined the Baggies from Queens Park Rangers in 2019, and he has been a regular for the club ever since, going on to make over 200 appearances.

Darnell Furlong stats for West Bromwich Albion (according to FotMob) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Championship 33 2 1 2020-21 Premier League 36 1 3 2021-22 Championship 42 0 3 2022-23 Championship 41 2 0 2023-24 Championship 49 5 3

Furlong starred for Albion during their promotion push this season, with head coach Carlos Corberan describing him as one of the best right-backs in the Championship, but he looks set to depart this summer, and Premier League clubs have been "alerted" to his availability.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict on Darnell Furlong's future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Furlong's departure will be a big blow to West Brom, and he believes the defender will have plenty of suitors in the Premier League and Championship.

"This is not great news for West Brom and their manager Carlos Corberan going into the new season," Palmer said.

"Having finished in sixth place in a play-off place after a fantastic season, news is coming out of The Hawthorns that Darnell Furlong is to be sold.

"The right-back is 28, he's gone in to the last year of his contract, and it is uncertain whether West Brom have offered him a new contract or not, but the talk is that he will be sold.

"He was an ever-present for West Brom last season, and that would be a massive blow for Carlos going forward.

"I don't know the ins and outs yet, I don't know whether he was offered a contract and he's turned it down.

"If he was offered a contract and he's turned it down, that's a different ball game, there's nothing the club can do about that, and they've then got to do the best business they can for the football club.

"At 28, that's a snip for clubs who are looking for him at £2 million, but it's disappointing for West Brom because players don't come cheaply in the Championship, and West Brom would be looking to kick on and go forward.

"The talk is coming out that he's going to be sold due to the fact that they didn't get promotion to enable them to do some business for next season.

"He was an ever-present, he was a very consistent performer for West Brom, and it's not a huge amount of money you can invest.

"You can use the money and his salary to bring in new recruits, but if West Brom are looking to kick on next season, £2 million is not a lot of money for the player.

"I understand his age at 28, but surely these are the players West Brom would like to keep to go on and get promotion next season.

"For me, it's not great business for West Brom, there'll be a lot of clubs who will look to snap Darnell up.

"Any club that's looking to get promotion from the Championship next season will be looking at him, or a Premier League club could be looking at him as a cover and a player who could come in and do a defensive job.

"It would be a great bit of business."

West Brom will be nervous ahead of big summer

It was a disappointing end to the season for West Brom as they were beaten by Southampton in the play-offs, and it could be a tough few months ahead for the club.

Despite the takeover by Shilen Patel, it seems that players still need to be sold in order to raise funds this summer, meaning that Furlong may not be the only key player to depart The Hawthorns.

Palmer is right that Furlong would be a huge loss, and if there is significant interest in him, the Baggies should try to secure the maximum possible fee for his services, which could reduce the need for further sales.

However, Albion will not just be concerned about potential player sales amid reports that Leicester City have identified Corberan as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca should he leave for Chelsea, and the Spaniard's exit would be the biggest blow for the club.