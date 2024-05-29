Pundit Carlton Palmer admits that he is concerned by Sunderland's ongoing manager search.

The Black Cats have been without a manager since Michael Beale was sacked in February, and they are seemingly no closer to naming his permanent replacement.

Mike Dodds took over on an interim basis until the end of the season following Beale's exit, but he only won two of his 13 games in charge, and Sunderland finished in 16th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

A host of names have been linked with the Black Cats job in recent months, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom and Bo Svensson.

However, Rohl can now be ruled out of contention as he has signed a new long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday, while Svensson has been appointed as the head coach of Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

It looked as though Sunderland could be set to miss out on Still after he held talks with Norwich City last week, but the Canaries are closing in on the appointment of FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, meaning the 31-year-old remains available.

According to Football Insider, despite the Black Cats board having "initial reservations about his suitability for the role", Still "remains firmly in the running" to take charge at the Stadium of Light after being interviewed for the role.

Palmer: Sunderland must appoint a new manager quickly

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Sunderland's manager search could have a negative impact on their season if it continues much longer, and he believes the way the club is run could deter potential candidates.

"It's interesting because I think Sunderland is a great football club and they've got some great young talent, but yet they're still to get a new manager," Palmer said.

"One of their targets, Danny Rohl, has signed a new three-year contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Will Still is supposedly in talks with Norwich, and they're yet to get one over the line.

"I don't know what the situation is.

"I know how Sunderland want to run the football club, and that's always going to be a problem if you want to appoint a manager and you're saying that he has to work with the backroom staff that are already there, he can only bring one member of staff in.

"He has to work within their framework, which is that they want to sign young players, develop them and sell them.

"That's fine, but if you're a manager, you're judged on results, you're judged on success, so you want to succeed by getting the club into the play-offs and getting promotion, and to do that, you can't just do it with young players, you need to have a balance of youth and some experience.

"It looks at this moment in time that Sunderland are set to miss out on some of their targets with Bo Svensson also going elsewhere, it's just becoming a difficult time for Sunderland.

"So maybe the Sunderland hierarchy have to look at the way they're appointing a manager.

"It's a great club, and the longer that this goes on, Sunderland can't do any business for the new season unless the board decide on the players who are going to stay and leave, but the later you appoint a manager, the worse it's going to be for your season.

"It is disappointing to see, and I'm sure the Sunderland supporters are disappointed.

"Hopefully something will happen and they'll get a top manager to come in to replace Michael Beale."

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus facing huge Sunderland decision

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Sunderland's lengthy manager search is a worry, and there is little sign of an imminent appointment.

Some of those strongly linked with the job, including Rohl and Svensson, are now unavailable, and it seems as though the Black Cats hierarchy are running out of options.

Still is said to have been a long-term target for Sunderland, but he has now been out for work for almost a month after leaving Reims and he has not yet been appointed, suggesting the board may have reservations about him.

It is a big summer for the Black Cats, and with the prospect of the departures of key players such as Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke, the club desperately need to bring in a manager soon in order to plan for next season.