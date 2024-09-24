Pundit George Elek admits the situation at Reading is becoming increasingly desperate, and he criticised the lack of clarity about the reasons behind the collapse of Rob Couhig's proposed takeover.

Former Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig had been in a period of exclusivity with current Reading owner Dai Yongge in recent months, and it had seemed as though the deal was nearing completion, particularly after it was given approval from the EFL.

However, a statement from the club last week confirmed that Couhig's takeover had fallen through after the two parties failed to reach an agreement, and all loans have been paid back to the American businessman.

It was a huge blow for supporters who had hoped that Couhig would be the man to end Yongge's disastrous seven-year tenure, during which Reading have been relegated to League One and had a total of 18 points deducted.

Former Royals chief executive Nigel Howe, who is helping to facilitate a takeover, insists that Yongge "continues to be committed" to selling and is looking to "bring someone in to take the club forward", but he admits that it is a complex deal.

It seems that manager Ruben Selles is becoming increasingly frustrated, with the Spaniard stating last week the current situation is "exhausting" and admitting that he needed to "reflect on where the club is heading", and after the 5-2 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, he slammed the lack of support he has been given from those above him.

"We know the situation and we are not going to use it as an excuse. We have been there before, and the circle is repeating. The support to this team in terms of players and staff is non-existent from the club and that is the reality. There will be a moment where we cannot cope but it was not a point why we didn’t win today," Selles told The Reading Chronicle.

Reading currently sit 16th in the League One table, just one point above the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they host fifth-placed Huddersfield Town at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

League One table (as it stands 24th September) Team P GD Pts 9 Wycombe Wanderers 6 2 10 10 Peterborough United 6 1 10 11 Exeter City 6 2 9 12 Northampton Town 6 1 8 13 Blackpool 6 -2 8 14 Wigan Athletic 6 1 7 15 Stevenage 6 0 7 16 Reading 6 -3 7

George Elek on Reading takeover situation

Elek said the desperate situation at Reading cannot be allowed to continue for much longer, and after the collapse of Couhig's takeover, he raised question marks over whether Yongge is seriously committed to selling the club.

"When a fan base are basically told that their troubles are going to be over and they can put a face to that, and then it is taken away, it is going to hurt a lot," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"It also means that you're a certain amount of time down the line to existential issues and crises.

"It's desperate and it's very, very sad for Reading.

"There a lot of unanswered questions right now among the fan base that we can't answer, but hopefully us asking them can help get them answered somewhere down the line.

"There is no clarity at all as to why this purchase has fallen through.

"Rob Couhig is someone who has recently owned Wycombe Wanderers, I think we know there was no issue in terms of EFL ratification.

"It seems very unlikely that there were any cold feet from Couhig himself as he was seemingly frustrated that he was unable to get the deal over the line in order to have any impact on their transfer window.

"All we have is a statement from Dai Yongge, or on behalf of Dai Yongge, saying that the move has broken down and he remains completely committed to selling the club.

"Is that true? The evidence of this situation doesn't suggest that it is.

"It also says the loans have been repaid, but is that true? While we can assume that it is, it seems absolutely bizarre to me that someone like Dai Yongge, who is either unwilling or unable to fund the day-to-day running of the club to an acceptable extent to enable the club to continue to progress, is suddenly able to refund the loans that were being used to fund the club.

"It seems paradoxical if anything that that would be the case.

"That is strange and there are red flags around it for me.

"We have at best absent owners in charge of Reading FC, who are giving no support to the staff at the club.

"There's going to be a time where this isn't good enough and this isn't going to be able to continue."

Dai Yongge must sell Reading as soon as possible

Elek is understandably concerned about the situation at Reading, and his lack of trust in Yongge to sell the club is likely to be shared by many supporters.

It has been claimed that the Royals' immediate future is being funded by the money received from the sell-on clause in the deal that saw Michael Olise join Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace this summer, but that is not a sustainable long-term solution.

Howe may be optimistic that a takeover will be completed, but he is set to serve a three-month ban from all football-related activities from October, meaning he will no longer be able to be involved in talks regarding the sale of the club, and that raises fears that there could be a lengthy wait for a resolution.

The good news for Reading supporters is that Selles seems likely to remain in charge for now, but his patience will not last forever, and it would be no surprise to see him walk away if the uncertainty is allowed to continue.