Pundit makes clear Jean-Kevin Augustin claim while discussing Leeds United transfer strategy

Noel Whelan has urged that Leeds United not to go ahead with the permanent addition of Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer, and also suggested that the Whites could be in need of making three additions up front.

Marcelo Biesla’s side have been heavily reliant on the fitness and form of Patrick Bamford throughout the campaign, with the striker having managed to score 13 goals in his 36 Championship appearances, but he has also been guilty of missing some presentable chances in front of goal.

The Whites brought in Augustin on loan for the rest of the season from RB Leipzig in January, but the striker has been unable to really make a difference for Bielsa’s side having suffered injury problems which have prevented him really challenging for a starting role – and that means Leeds will have to really consider whether to sign him permanently in the summer if they go up.

Speaking to the Football Insider, Whelan urged the Whites not to pursue the signing of Augustin in the summer, and instead look to bring in a further three strikers to help them provide come competition for Bamford up front, should they be promoted to the Premier League.

He said: “I think it would be a big risk signing Augustin. He is not going to do it next year in the Premier League, that would be too much for him. One game in eight months he has played.

“Patrick has done well this season and you can’t fault his work rate. But he is not going to be more prolific in the Premier League.

“We need more strikers, probably three in addition to Patrick. He is a good option, but I don’t see him as the main striker next season if we go up.

“Without doubt, it will be someone who can score regularly at that level.”

The verdict

You can certainly see where Whelan is coming from here in terms of his view that Leeds should not pursue the permanent signing of Augustin, with the forward having been really struggling for form and fitness since his arrival in January from RB Leipzig.

That would mean it would be a real gamble for the Whites to invest what would likely be a large transfer fee on a player who could well struggle to adapt to the Premier League, and the fact that he has had injury troubles also shows he might not be the most reliable player in terms of availability week in week out.

Were Leeds not to sign Augustin on a permanent deal, it would potentially leave them with just Bamford as their only really recognised striker, which would of course not be enough for them in their attempts to ensure that they survived in the Premier League.

You feel Whelan could be right that the Whites could need as many as three new strikers, which would potentially require a lot of investment, but would also be worth it were they to be signings who could come in and make a real difference in the final third for them next season.