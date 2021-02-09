Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has expressed his surprise to West Brom News at the club’s decision to loan out midfielder Sam Field to QPR, with the pundit stating that the decision could “come back to bite them”.

The 22-year-old has largely struggled to gain anything in the way of first team minutes since returning to the Hawthorns from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season and will now be keen to pick up some much needed game time during his stint in West London.

Field has only been afforded five appearances for the Baggies so far this term and it has been made clear that he is currently surplus to requirements under Sam Allardyce.

Now, Phillips has weighed in with his opinion on the situation, with the former West Brom man stating the following:

“I’m a little bit surprised and it could come back to bite them in the backside a little bit. He’s a player who’s been at the club for a while, he knows the club and supporters like him.

“I’m surprised but there could be something going on behind the scenes in terms of freeing up some wages to get other players in.”

A product of the club’s academy system, Field originally made his debut for the Midlands club back in the 2015/16 season and has since gone on to make 45 first team appearances.

The Verdict

Field has once again got a great opportunity to really make something of himself away from the Hawthorns and I personally feel he’ll fit in well into to what Mark Warburton is trying to build at QPR.

He’s a clever little player who can keep things ticking over in the centre of the park and showed that to great extent at Charlton before picking up what was a pretty severe injury.

His age means that he is still developing as a player however his experience at Football League level should not be ignored.

It will be interesting to see what West Brom’s plans are for the player in the future as they are seemingly staring Premier League relegation in the face at the moment.